Kirby Smart makes something clear on Georgia QB Gunner Stockton after statement victory vs Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton, and the Georgia Bulldogs prevailed over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 8 of the 2025 NCAA football season. Following a statement victory to climb in the rankings and SEC standings, Georgia is confident it has found the perfect piece to command its offense.

Kiffin and Ole Miss are no longer unbeaten. The dream of the first undefeated record since 1962 (10-0) came to an end in heartbreaking fashion. Behind of the Rebels’ first loss of the 2025 college football season were Smart and the Dawgs, that continue to wreak havoc in the SEC.

Following the 43-35 triumph at Sanford Stadium, Georgia notched its third straight SEC win. With the victory, Smart and Stockton’s team now sits at 6-1 overall (matching Ole Miss) and 4-1 in league play. What’s driving the Dawgs’ success in the Southeastern Conference? According to Smart, fans need look no further than the signal-caller leading Georgia’s offense.

“Let’s give credit where credit’s due,” Kirby Smart told reporters after the game, per Dawgs HQ. “[Stockton is] wired for these type moments because he’s tough. And his team believes in him.”

Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs

It’s right there

Timing is everything in college football, and Georgia can definitely attest to that. During a weekend when Georgia transfer Carson Beck threw four costly interceptions, leading Miami to a rough loss against Louisville, the Dawgs witnessed a Stockton masterclass—five touchdowns, four passing and one rushing. According to Smart, the team is rallying around the redshirt junior quarterback in Athens.

“The offensive line, I mean, they see it,” Smart added. “They see how that kid plays. They want to play for him. They want to compete for him. The backs, too. The receivers, they love Gunner. I mean, Gunner’s the most lovable guy because he never crosses anybody. He’s just Mr. Positive.”

Shots fired?

It’s hard to overlook the recent history surrounding this Georgia team. Many of the players currently on the roster were there during the 2024 NCAA season, when Beck went down with an injury to his throwing arm in the SEC Championship.

Stockton was thrown into the fire, making his first start in the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinal against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Stockton couldn’t pull off the miracle, and the Dawgs were eliminated early in the postseason.

Kirby Smart (left) and Lane Kiffin (right)

However, the lessons have clearly been learned, and Stockton is now guiding Georgia both on and off the field. At the very least, Smart’s comment on Stockton’s likability just hours after Beck’s collapse with the Hurricanes is something to watch—a possible double entendre if there ever was one.