The Texas Longhorns‘ NCAAF season sadly ended with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, marking the end of an era for many players in the program. Quinn Ewers, one of the team’s standout stars under Steve Sarkisian, has finally announced where he will continue his career starting next season.

There has been much speculation over the past few weeks about what would happen with one of the Longhorns’ stars, and it was finally the quarterback himself who confirmed what many had anticipated. Quinn Ewers has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The news was confirmed by College Football insider Pete Thamel, who used his official X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel to announce the decision made by Ewers.

“Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft, his agent Ron Slavin told ESPN. The decision ends a career at Texas that saw him go 21-5 as a starter the last two years revive and lead the Longhorns to the school’s only two CFP appearances.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the first overtime against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“In his career, he led Texas to wins at Alabama and at Michigan, led them to the Big 12 title in 2023 and led them to consecutive College Football Playoff wins over Clemson and Arizona State this season. Those are Texas’ only College Football Playoff victories since that format began,” Thamel also added via X.

The moment Arch Manning has been waiting for

Quinn Ewers’ decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft means that the future of Arch Manning, his backup QB, will also undergo a drastic change in his career. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning will now play a more prominent role in the Longhorns’ plans.

Last season, Ewers was considered the starter by his coach, despite going through some tough moments in certain games. Injuries forced him to temporarily step away from his position, but he regained it as soon as he was back to full health.

With his departure confirmed, Manning will take on a more significant role moving forward and will have the opportunity to showcase his talent as he aims to lead Texas as far as possible in College Football once again.

