LSU receives significant injury update on Garrett Nussmeier ahead of upcoming games

With only two weeks left in the College Football regular season, it’s been a campaign that has fallen well short of expectations for the LSU Tigers. Their latest win over Arkansas pushed Garrett Nussmeier’s squad to 6–4, as they look to improve that mark next Saturday against Western Kentucky.

With Brian Kelly no longer on the sideline, interim head coach Frank Wilson revealed that Nussmeier will likely remain sidelined and unable to rejoin his teammates due to the abdominal injury that kept him out of the game against the Razorbacks.

The news was reported by College Football insider Pete Nakos, who shared the update on his official X account (formerly Twitter), marking a significant development for the Tigers ahead of this crucial matchup.

“LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is doubtful this week against Western Kentucky, per interim coach Frank Wilson. Source tells @On3sports he’s currently not expected to play and did not practice Tuesday. Michael Van Buren is in line to get the start,” the insider reported via @PeteNakos.

Garrett Nussmeier #18 of the LSU Tigers.

How much do the Tigers stand to lose without Nussmeier on the field?

Garrett Nussmeier’s presence in the LSU Tigers’ offense, even while battling an abdominal injury for most of the season, has been defined by his courageous effort and commitment to the team.

Although he entered the year with significant expectations, the nagging issue has severely limited his mobility, a factor which became particularly problematic when operating behind an inconsistent offensive line.

Despite these physical setbacks, Nussmeier played through the pain for several weeks, throwing for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions through his appearances. His dedication, especially being seen encouraging his teammates from the sideline after being sidelined for the Arkansas game, was described by interim coach Frank Wilson as “monumental” for the team’s morale and mindset.

What’s next for the Tigers?

The LSU Tigers conclude their regular season with two crucial matchups that present distinct challenges. First, they return home to face Western Kentucky, a game LSU must win decisively to secure Bowl eligibility and build confidence.

Following that, the Tigers hit the road for a challenging season finale against the Oklahoma Sooners. This away game is a significant test for the entire program, requiring the team to perform at its highest level to overcome a tough opponent and gain momentum heading into the offseason.