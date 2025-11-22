Is Garrett Nussmeier playing today for LSU vs Western Kentucky?

The College Football regular season is slowly entering its decisive stretch, making every win crucial for programs with hopes of becoming bowl eligible or sneaking into the coveted CFP. Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers host Western Kentucky as they look to notch their seventh victory of the campaign.

Unfortunately for LSU, it’s been confirmed that their biggest star won’t be available, as he’s still recovering from a lingering abdominal injury. Interim head coach Frank Wilson announced that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

“He will not participate,” Wilson said after practice on Thursday. “Garrett is a no-go; he will be out for the game.” The HC also added: “There is certainly a want. He wants to play, but he’s not able to at the moment.”

Following Brian Kelly’s dismissal from the program, Frank Wilson has taken the reins, and his decision to bench Nussmeier stands as one of the most significant moves so far. Michael Van Buren is expected to get the start for the Tigers.

What injury does Garrett Nussmeier have?

Tigers fans held their collective breath this week as news broke that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will miss the upcoming tilt against Western Kentucky. The talented signal-caller, who was primed for significant action in the contest, has been sidelined with an lower-body injury sustained during a recent practice session.

While the severity of the ailment remains unclear, sources close to the program confirm that the team’s medical staff elected to hold him out as a precautionary measure. This unexpected absence shifts the immediate focus to the depth chart, putting pressure on the remaining quarterback corps to execute the game plan and secure a crucial victory on Saturday.

The availability of Whit Weeks

The good news for LSU is that Whit Weeks, who had been listed as questionable for this crucial matchup, now has a strong chance of playing. “He’s had a good week at practice,” Wilson said. “He’s shown tremendous progress. He’s talking and feeling the right way. Right now, I would say he’s probable. He feels better.”