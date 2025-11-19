Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz breaks silence on the rumors linking him to LSU with a stern admission

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has set the record straight on the speculation surrounding his future. With his program heading into the home stretch of the 2025 NCAA season, Drinkwitz made something clear about the reports linking him to openings in college football.

Since moving on from Brian Kelly, the LSU Tigers boast one of the most appealing head coach openings in the country. However, Drinkwitz’s commitment to the University of Missouri isn’t wavering. The 42-year-old head coach made that clear with a bold answer to a question on his future.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna make any comments about jobs,” Eli Drinkwitz stated, via On3. “I’m talking about the Oklahoma game. See my press conference from yesterday about my statement regarding that position. But I appreciate the question.”

Drinkwitz is staying focused

In order to survive and succeed, every coach in college football must learn to live with the outside noise. When things go well, rumors will suggest a head coach is bound for a new destination. When things head south, reports will indicate his job is hanging on by a thread. The key to managing the highs and lows? For Drinkwitz, it’s simply paying no attention to them.

Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers.

“All of this stuff is just a distraction,” Drinkwitz admitted earlier this week. “I would like to remind everybody, including our fans, we absolutely love Mizzou. We love what we’re building. My focus is going to remain on our team and our current situation and I am not going to get into all of that.”

Home stretch of the season for Missouri

To round up the 2025 NCAA campaign, Missouri (7-3, 3-3 in league play) will take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC) in Norman on November 22. The regular-season finale will be against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a new edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Thanks to their seven wins this season, Drinkwitz’s Tigers will participate in a bowl game to close out the year, regardless of their results in the last two weeks.