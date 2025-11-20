Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri learn encouraging news on Beau Pribula’s status after latest injury update

Entering the home stretch of the 2025 NCAA season, Eli Drinkwitz and the No. 22 Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) might need all hands on deck to close out the year in strong fashion. After learning about Beau Pribula’s status for the upcoming game, the vibes in Columbia are on the rise.

When Pribula went down with one of the most grotesque injuries in college football earlier this year, not even the most optimistic fans thought he could make a return in the NCAA campaign.

However, less than a month after Pribula was carted off during the 17-10 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, he could be gearing up for a heroic return to the gridiron. As the Tigers prepare to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Drinkwitz and company could receive a significant boost.

According to the SEC’s initial availability report for Week 13 of the 2025 college football season, Missouri is listing Pribula as “DOUBTFUL” to play against Oklahoma.

Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers

What Pribula’s status means

Under NCAA rulings, being listed as doubtful indicates there is a very slight chance a player will actually be active, but for Pribula’s situation, it’s still a very positive sign. Moreover, depending on his progress throughout the week heading into the showdown in The Sooner State, Pribula’s status could be modified.

As it stands, it will be Matt Zollers under center at Memorial Stadium, but all is subject to change. Pribula has defied all odds after overcoming his gruesome injury in record time, and he might do it again as Missouri needs him to stay competitive in the 2025 college football season.

Missouri vs Oklahoma: Head-to-head record

Unless Drinkwitz and Mizzou are looking for extra bulletin-board material, they may want to avoid checking the program’s head-to-head history with the Sooners.

The teams have met 97 times, but the results have rarely favored Missouri: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 67-25-5, holding a 42-game edge over the Tigers. The numbers get even harsher in Norman, where Missouri has managed just 8 wins in 46 trips.

The Tigers haven’t beaten the Sooners on their home turf since 1966—meaning Drinkwitz and company are tasked with accomplishing something no one in Columbia has done in nearly 60 years.

