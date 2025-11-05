Tigers make something clear on Matt Zollers replacing Beau Pribula ahead of upcoming NCAAF games

The Missouri Tigers have proven to be one of the most solid teams in college football so far, posting a 6–2 record. However, injuries have been a recurring issue, with Beau Pribula’s case being perhaps the most notable. Now, the weight falls on the shoulders of Matt Zollers, who will take over as the starting quarterback beginning next Saturday.

Eli Drinkwitz has no intention of lowering the bar when it comes to performance, and for that, the trust placed in his new starting quarterback will be crucial. Surrounding Zollers with the right support could prove vital in making that happen.

“It’s about playing to what his strengths are,” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday via SI.com. “Are there things that we’re going to add? Probably not, but are there things that he’s more comfortable with than maybe Beau was, absolutely. So we can push those things in the playbook that maybe haven’t been shown.”

While Pribula’s injury could have been a major setback for this team, the head coach remains fully confident in what Zollers can bring to the table, as he’s earned the right to have this opportunity.

Matt Zollers #5 of the Missouri Tigers.

“It’s really about us focusing on helping Matt execute at the highest level possible,” the HC also added. “We’re excited about Matt’s opportunity and what he’s earned. He has done a really good job in practice of leadership, stepping up, embracing the moment, embracing the opportunity.”

Making history

Matt Zollers’ appearance as the Tigers’ primary signal-caller next Saturday also marks a milestone that hasn’t happened in quite some time. According to Pete Nakos on X, Zollers is the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Missouri Tigers since Drew Lock did back in 2015.

“The last true freshman starting QB at Missouri was Drew Lock, who started the final 8 games of the 2015 season. Matt Zollers will start Saturday against Texas A&M,” the insider revealed via @PeteNakos.

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Missouri Tigers.

What’s next for the Tigers?

Missouri football faces a brutal close to the season, starting with a tough home tilt against Texas A&M, followed by another critical SEC matchup hosting Mississippi State. The Tigers then hit the road for back-to-back challenges, traveling to take on Oklahoma before wrapping up their regular season with the rivalry game against Arkansas on the road. This slate will define Mizzou’s year.