Eli Drinkwitz gets major news on a potential early return at Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers face a tough test against the Oklahoma Sooners next weekend, and Eli Drinkwitz is hoping for the return of one of his stars.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers.
© Ed Zurga/Getty ImagesHead coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers picked up their seventh win of the College Football season after a decisive victory over Mississippi State, and now they’ll have to prove they’re for real as they get set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The major storyline heading into that matchup is that Eli Drinkwitz could have one of his top stars back in the lineup.

Weeks ago, the images were alarming and seemed to foreshadow the worst possible outcome for Beau Pribula this season. The quarterback went down with a severe injury in the game against Vanderbilt and had to be replaced immediately.

Against all odds, and with eyes on what may unfold this coming weekend, journalist Matt Zenitz reported that those around the Tigers are optimistic about seeing Pribula back in action.

“Sources tell @CBSSports that there’s early optimism that Missouri QB Beau Pribula may be able to return to action and start when the No. 23 Tigers face No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday, just three weeks after suffering a nasty ankle injury vs. Vanderbilt,” the insider reported via X.

Beau Pribula

Beau Pribula #9 of the Missouri Tigers.

What injury did Pribula suffer?

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula suffered a devastating lower-leg injury—later confirmed to be a non-fractured dislocated ankle—during the contest against Vanderbilt, forcing him to be carted off the field in the third quarter.

Tigers make something clear on Matt Zollers replacing Beau Pribula ahead of upcoming NCAAF games

The injury occurred during a fourth-down run near the goal line, and the sight of the dual-threat QB exiting the game has cast a significant shadow over the Tigers’ playoff hopes.

Chasing a spot in the CFP

The Missouri Tigers are now entering the final, critical push for a College Football Playoff (CFP) spot. Their remaining schedule features two major road tests: a challenging rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, followed by the annual clash with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Missouri must run the table in these tough away games to impress the selection committee and secure a historic berth in the prestigious four-team tournament.

