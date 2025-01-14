The Texas Longhorns are slowly starting to focus on next season in the NCAAF, with the certainty that Arch Manning will be the one leading the charge on the field. Unfortunately for him, one of the key figures in the offense will not return to the program and will continue his career in the NFL.

The player in question is the talented wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who, according to College Football insider Pete Thamel, made the decision to take his career to the next level and declare for the NFL Draft.

“Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft, he told ESPN. Bond projects as one of the fastest players in the upcoming draft, and he ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver in Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL draft rankings,” Thamel stated.

Isaiah Bond was one of the most important pieces for the Longhorns last season, serving as one of the top targets for Quinn Ewers in the offense. Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond #7 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

“I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. They are getting an eye popper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker,” the wide receiver stated to ESPN.

Manning loses another key piece in the offense

Following the news of Isaiah Bond’s move to the NFL, another key player in the offense for Steve Sarkisian‘s team has declared for the upcoming draft and will not return to the Longhorns program.

According to Pete Thamel, looking to take his career to the next level is Texas’ other wide receiver, Matthew Golden, who had an exceptional campaign in 2024.

“Matthew Golden, Texas’ leading wide receiver in 2024, tells ESPN he’s leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft. He had team-highs with 987 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. He finished with 54 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch,” Thamel stated via @PeteThamel.

