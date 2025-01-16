NCAAF News: Bill Belichick, UNC could lose starting QB to enter transfer portal

The Bill Belichick Era at Chapel Hill has gotten off to a frantic start. The North Carolina Tar Heels have been revolutionized, with constant breaking news of changes coming into the program. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Belichick and UNC could be without their starting quarterback, who is planning to test the open market through the transfer portal.

Being coached by football’s greatest, Belichick, is not for everyone. If a player is not fully convinced, then he’s better off somewhere else. Historically, Belichick has made it clear he’s not tied to any player, and nobody’s spot is locked up.

Needless to say, this mantra doesn’t apply with the same strength on some positions. The quarterback position is perhaps the one in which Belichick has to loosen up the most, if the team doesn’t have a bona fide QB1, then everybody is affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That may be the case for the Tar Heels during the 2025 NCAA season as starting QB Jacolby Criswell announced he’s planning to enter the transfer portal, per reports from ESPN and On3.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks during a press conference at the Loudermilk Center on December 12, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Criswell walked into Chapel Hill in 2020. He spent the first three years of his college football career with the Tar Heels before a one-and-done stint in Arkansas. He ultimately returned to North Carolina last year and registered 2,459 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 12 games. He scored three rushing touchdowns, as well.

Advertisement

see also Bill Belichick's net worth: How much money does the head coach and sports analyst have?

Due to medical redshirts, the senior quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining, and he intends to spend it somewhere else, apparently.

Advertisement

Baker time in Chapel Hill?

Four-star quarterback recruit Bryce Baker is coming into the program as a freshman ahead of the 2025 season. Baker may be given the nod under center earlier than expected, following Criswell’s decision.

A six-foot-three talent from Kernersville, North Carolina, Baker signed with his homestate school after Belichick’s appointment as the Tar Heels head coach. He may be relied upon to guide UNC during a challenging year through the ACC.

Advertisement