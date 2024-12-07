NCAAF News: Archie Manning reveals which NFL franchise Longhorns QB Arch should join

Arch Manning‘s career in the NCAAF is just beginning, and he still has a long road ahead with the Texas Longhorns. However, many are already starting to envision what his future in the NFL could look like. Archie Manning, the talented QB’s grandfather, made his opinion clear on where he believes Arch should play.

The curious moment occurred when a fan quickly asked Archie where he thought his grandson should continue his path in the NFL. The former Vikings, Oilers, and Saints player expressed surprise at the question.

Nevertheless, he did not dodge the question and first stated that he would like Arch to stay with the Longhorns for several more years. After that, he hopes to see him wear the colors of none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

“I hope he’ll play [the next] three years at Texas…” Archie answered in a video posted to social media before revealing his answer. “It’s funny, nobody’s ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I’d say Cowboys.”

Although there is still a lot of time left and certain speculations about his future are already starting to emerge, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning still has three years of NCAA eligibility left.

Gunnar Helm is on the verge of making history at Texas

The Texas Longhorns had a great regular season, being one of the most solid teams in the league, and much of that was due to the strength of their offense. Gunnar Helm, one of the most lethal weapons for both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, was one of the standout players in this department.

So much so, that in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, the TE could make his mark in the history of the Longhorns program.

Gunnar Helm is just seven receptions away from breaking the single-season tight end record of 54 catches set by Sanders in 2022. He has also racked up 600 receiving yards, leaving him 82 yards shy of the program’s tight end record of 682 yards that Sanders achieved last season. Additionally, Helm has hauled in five touchdowns this season.

Will the Longhorns’ TE break this record in the crucial matchup against Kirby Smart’s team at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (85) stiff arms Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) on a carry after a catch during the second half of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

The rematch for the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian

The SEC Championship Game will not be just another game for the Texas Longhorns. They will face none other than Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, the only team to defeat Steve Sarkisian‘s squad during the regular season.

Although the team led by Quinn Ewers will approach this game with the utmost commitment, the fact that Georgia is their opponent adds an extra edge to the matchup.