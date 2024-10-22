NCAAF News: Brandon Sorsby warns Cincinnati teammates about Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The Cincinnati Bearcats face a critical matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes in a must-win game for both sides in the Big 12. The two programs share the same record (5-2, 3-1 conference) and look to earn a win that keeps them in the race for a Conference Championship game appearance. Ahead of the match, the Bearcats QB Brandon Sorsby issued a strong warning to his teammates about Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and the offense he leads.

The Buffaloes are one of the biggest topics in college football. For better, or worse, Colorado’s program is constantly on everybody’s lips. Ahead of an interesting encounter between Bearcats and Buffs, Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Sorsby didn’t shy away from talking about Colorado and star Shedeur Sanders. Sorsby warned his teammates and reflected on Sanders’ impact on the field.

“They’re one of the most explosive offenses in the country,” Sorsby stated, via Sports Illustrated. “Got to expect that they’re going to score points. But I’m very confident in our defense as well, so we just got to help our defense out, try to keep the momentum on our side, and just continue to put points on the board and string together some long drives and just see where we are at the end of the game.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sorsby, acknowledged Sanders’ talent, as well: “He’s a great player and one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback in the country, so obviously, you know their offense is talented, but like I said earlier we gotta score points.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.

Advertisement

Sorsby vs Sanders: stats side-by-side

The Bearcats’ signal-caller has completed 67.2% of his passes, throwing for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Shedeur, on the other hand, boasts a 72.2% completion rate through seven games, passing for 2,268 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders shares heartfelt message to son Shilo after Colorado's win at Arizona

Dual-threat ability

Sorsby has the upper-hand in this terrain. Cincinnati’s QB has 97 yards on the ground and six scores (leads the Big 12 in QB rushing TDs). Shedeur has reached the endzone with his legs in two occasions this NCAA season.

Advertisement

One of the biggest criticisms of Sanders’ game is his tendency to hold onto the football too long in the pocket , allowing unnecessary sacks. His negative rushing yards (-19) , largely support this claim, although not all sacks can be blamed on him, as the offensive line shares some responsibility.

Gametime

The Bearcats will visit Folsom Field to take on the Buffaloes on October 26th at 10:15p.m. ET. Colorado is back in Boulder since their heartbreaking defeat to Kansas State, and Deion Sanders’ squad hopes to satisfy their home fans in this crucial Big 12 matchup.

Advertisement