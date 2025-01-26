NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day loses key staff member who moves to the Big 10

Ohio State Buckeyes ultimately became champions in the NCAAF season, thanks not only to the talent on the field from their players but also to the coaching staff that supported Ryan Day throughout the season. Looking ahead, one of the HC’s key assistants will not be by his side and will head to another Big 10 rival.

Jim Knowles, one of the most important assistants alongside Day, is heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions to serve as the defensive coordinator on James Franklin’s staff. Without a doubt, this is one of the most significant losses for the Buckeyes heading into the future.

The news was confirmed by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, who announced the departure of the now former Buckeyes DC to the Nittany Lions via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RossDellenger.

“Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at Penn State, sources tell @YahooSports.The two sides are in the process of finalizing an agreement. Big hire for James Franklin,” Dellenger stated.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Knowles’ arrival at the Nittany Lions is to replace Tom Allen, who had served as DC on Franklin’s staff until this season but decided to join Dabo Swinney’s team with the Clemson Tigers.

