NCAAF News: Dylan Raiola knows who to blame for Nebraska's offensive struggles

The Nebraska Cornhuksers offense has completely shut down in recent outings and the team's QB Dylan Raiola knows who is to blame for the shortcomings.

The Nebraska Cornhuksers is struggling in the Big Ten this season. After a promising start, the Huskers seem to be running out of fuel and the offensive has been an ongoing headache. Quarterback Dylan Raiola did not ignore the elephant in the room and put the blame where it was due.

Nebraska is currently on a harsh offensive drought. The team has failed to score a passing TD in their last three NCAA outings. After the 21-17 loss to Ohio State, much of the blame was put on the offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. However, Raiola bit the bullet and argued who should be held responsible, instead.

“I know Coach Satt’s getting a lot of heat right now of the plays he’s calling, and I think that’s unfair to him. He can’t go out there and make plays and do everything he’s coaching us to do,” Raiola said, per the Omaha World-Herald. “As players, and as quarterback of this offense, I take the responsibility for that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raiola’s stats during the last three-game span has left fans scratching their heads. Over the contests against Rutgers, Indiana, and Ohio State, the freshman QB has passed for an average of 173.3 yards, with no touchdowns and five turnovers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

Advertisement

Raiola speaks on Bowl game aspirations

The Huskers currently boast a 5-3 record in college football, meaning they are one win away from earning Bowl eligibility. However, the current trend is demoralizing for the program who has not featured in a Bowl game in eight years. Raiola made an honest admission on what it would mean for him to get Nebraska into that promised land.

Advertisement

see also UCLA HC DeShaun Foster makes something clear on Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, Patrick Mahomes

“Before practice, I actually heard someone say there hasn’t been a bowl game in eight years or something like that,’ Raiola said, per On3. “I think getting the fans a guaranteed another one more game, possibly more being in the playoffs, would mean a lot to this fanbase.

Advertisement

“They’ve been through a lot and they’ve been really loyal. So, it would mean a lot to everybody to get to a bowl game. I knew but when it struck me before practice, it kind of hit me a little different.”