NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning may lose key staff member who is heading to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

The Oregon Ducks plan to replicate what they achieved last season in the NCAAF,and even improve on it in some way. With constant changes in their roster and staff, Dan Lanning knows that he could also lose a key staff member, who may be heading to the NFL, specifically to Jerry Jones‘ Dallas Cowboys.

According to reports, Junior Adams, the current co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Ducks, is set to finalize his move to the Cowboys. If this departure happens, it would be a significant loss for Lanning’s coaching staff as they look ahead to the upcoming season.

The news was reported by NFL insider Todd Archer, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @toddarcher, shared details about the interest from Brian Schottenheimer’s current team in bringing him onboard.

“The Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach Junior Adams as their new WRs coach, according to a source. Second college coach to join staff with K-State’s Conor Riley coming on board as OL coach,” Archer stated.

Brian Schottenheimer looks on after being introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco on January 27, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Thus, Adams would join Conor Riley, who is also heading to Dallas as the new OL coach. The team’s offense had a rough season, so they are looking for a fresh start to improve as they prepare for what’s ahead.

Adams’ standout season at Oregon

Although the last season in College Football saw the Ohio State Buckeyes crowned champions, it’s worth noting that the only team in the country to finish the regular season undefeated were the Oregon Ducks.

One of their key offensive players was the talented Tez Johnson, who, along with Dillon Gabriel, proved dominant in several stretches of the tournament. The wide receiver was expertly coached by Junior Adams, who also managed to get the most out of both Johnson and Evan Stewart.

Adams’ opinion of Lanning

Adams and Lanning have perfectly complemented each other in the last season, making their team one of the most efficient in this department. Months ago, ahead of what would become an undefeated regular season, Junior Adams spoke with the press and shared what it meant for him to work alongside Lanning.

“Dan Lanning has been a really big help for those guys,” Adams said. “Being a defensive-minded head coach and being a defensive coordinator in his career. He comes and sits in the wide receiver meetings. You’ll see the guys go sit next to him at times and ask him a question which I think is really good, or he’ll take over the floor and start coaching on the defense with what we’re seeing and it’s been really helpful for us.”