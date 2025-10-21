Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes something clear about the biggest challenge against the Badgers

The Oregon Ducks are looking to keep their strong momentum going this College Football season, and next weekend they aim to take another step toward the CFP. With a packed Autzen Stadium expected, Dan Lanning’s squad will look to notch another win — this time against the Wisconsin Badgers.

While their upcoming opponent isn’t having the best of seasons, a unique challenge awaits Dan Lanning and his coaching staff: Wisconsin has yet to confirm who will be their starting quarterback, leaving it uncertain how the Ducks will approach this dilemma.

When asked by the press about this issue, Lanning was clear, confirming that the team will prepare as thoroughly as possible, analyzing every possible scenario they might face on the field.

“Yeah, you’ve got to prepare for all of them,” the HC said via On3.com. “And then they’re all a little bit different, right? There’s a little bit more of a run game with 18 [Danny O’Neil]. It’s a little bit different offense with each, but they do have an identity with what they try to do regardless of who is in there. So we’ve just got to be aware of which guy is on the field and what it looks like.”

Hunter Simmons #15 of the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers’ unsettled QB situation

Luke Fickell had a clear vision for his team’s strategy this season; however, the early injury to Billy Edwards Jr. forced an unexpected change of plans. Regarding the knee issue his starter suffered, the head coach addressed his recovery situation.

“I don’t know that,” Fickell said. “We didn’t do nearly as much with him later in the week. You know, that’s one of those things. As we get to Tuesday, we’re trying to say that’s, don’t do too much, and then figure out where we are on Tuesday. So we don’t know right now.

“We’re hoping that it’s better, and we have to continue to figure that out. That’s one of those things he said, What can make a change and give you a change? Well, that could be one, but just don’t know when he is going to be available.”

When and where the Ducks will take on the Badgers

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday, October 25, in a Big Ten showdown. The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

