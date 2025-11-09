NCAAF News: Dante Moore sends clear message after Ducks big win vs. Iowa

The Oregon Ducks continue their strong push for a spot in the upcoming CFP, securing an important win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dante Moore once again shined, and the team managed to overcome a significant rival.

It wasn’t easy by any means. In fact, the final 18-16 score ultimately reflects just how hard Dan Lanning’s team had to work to overcome this tough challenge. Moore knew he would need all of his teammates, and he made that clear in postgame comments.

The talented quarterback took time to speak with the press after the game, emphasizing teamwork over his individual performance as the key to securing victories in College Football.

“As a quarterback you obviously always want to throw the ball and throw for five touchdowns or whatever it is, but when you against Big Ten team, especially Iowa, it’s always going to be a tough game, and the offense is always going to be at its best when the run-game is there.

Quarterback Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks.

“We did a great job in the run-game, there were a lot of runs that were hit and we did a great job. In general, I mean as a quarterback, a win is a win, and as a team, a win is a win. So it doesn’t matter if I threw for 500 yards or zero yards, it’s just whatever we’ve got to do to get it done.“

The game-decider

With just a handful of seconds left on the clock and his team trailing by a point, Moore connected with his receiver on a surgical pass, setting up a clutch kick that ultimately gave his team the three points.

“Dante was lights-out in that drive. It reminds me of what we do in practice. We put our guys in a lot of scenarios like that. I don’t ever give them a minute and 51, I don’t ever give them that much time to execute that same situation. So they were able to do it quick,” Dan Lanning said.

The final stretch of the season

The high-powered Oregon Ducks, firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, are facing a make-or-break final stretch that will define their season.

The Ducks must protect their home field in Eugene against both the Minnesota Golden Gophers and a formidable, ranked USC Trojans squad. The following week, they travel for the season-ending rivalry showdown against the Washington Huskies in Seattle.

With their ranking positioning them right on the edge of the final CFP spots, Oregon understands that three wins are essential—particularly a dominant victory over rival Washington—to secure its place in the four-team tournament and contend for a National Championship.