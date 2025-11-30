Trending topics:
Ducks send stern warning to their College Football rivals ahead of the CFP

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies in Seattle and are aiming to make a big splash in the upcoming playoffs.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesHead coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks.

Last season, the Oregon Ducks had the luxury of finishing the regular season undefeated. This year, they’ve lost just one game, and now their sights are firmly set on the upcoming College Football Playoffs.

Curiously, the Ducks‘ extraordinary campaign wasn’t enough to get them into the Big Ten Championship next weekend, but as the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining.

Malik Benson, one of the most dynamic receivers in Dante Moore’s offense, spoke to the media after the Huskies’ victory and sent a warning to their rivals, noting that the rest period ahead will only serve to make their team even stronger.

“Getting some rest is gonna be good for my guys. But it’s gonna be scary once we get all of our guys back,” the WR said via Rob Moseley. Next weekend, Dan Lanning will be able to give his players some rest and focus clearly on the start of the CFP.

Malik Benson

Malik Benson #4 of the Oregon Ducks.

Ducks set their sights on the upcoming Playoffs

The Oregon Ducks’ objective for the College Football Playoff is clear: win the first-round game and advance toward the National Championship. The Ducks are projected to land a seed between No. 5, No. 6, or No. 7, guaranteeing them a massive home-field advantage at Autzen Stadium for the opening round.

They will likely face the No. 10, No. 11, or No. 12 seed, which could be anything from a tough ACC champion to the highest-ranked Group of Five team. For Head Coach Dan Lanning’s squad, the focus isn’t on the opponent, but on capitalizing on the chance to win a CFP game in Eugene and proving they are legitimate title contenders.

Who will play in the Big Ten Championship Game?

The 2025 Big Ten Football Championship Game will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will be played on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

