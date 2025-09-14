NCAAF News: Firing DeShaun Foster opened up potential escape plan for Nico Iamaleava in UCLA

The UCLA Bruins made a bold decision firing DeShaun Foster after three straight losses to start the 2025 NCAA season. However, it could all backfire as the door is now open for Nico Iamaleava and other teammates to step away.

Nobody really knows how far the dominoes might fall at the University of California in Los Angeles after Foster’s firing. Still, if one thing seems crystal clear, it’s that things could spiral out of control sooner rather than later.

Some might say what starts bad ends bad, and the Bruins’ 2025 college football season might be proving them right so far. There was nothing smooth about Iamaleava’s enrollment at UCLA in the offseason. Now, there’s nothing smooth on the gridiron, as every outing is more tumultuous than the last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now what?

With Foster out of the picture in Westwood, the Bruins may believe better days are ahead of them. However, there is an unmissable fact that could cast doubts on the future of Iamaleava and other key players on campus.

Nico Iamaleava at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024.

Advertisement

“NCAA rules allow athletes on a team with a coaching change to enter the portal the day after the change,” as reported by On3. “At UCLA, Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava could be on the move again. Landing somewhere that can help continue his development will be key.”

Advertisement

see also While Nico Iamaleava and UCLA face chaos, Josh Heupel brings calm to Tennessee despite loss to Georgia

If Iamaleava does enter the NCAA transfer portal, the story would come full circle for the UCLA quarterback. It would almost be a case of live by the sword, die by the sword for the Bruins, who acquired Iamaleava via the portal and could lose him to it as well.

Advertisement

There’s a catch

While Iamaleava is now eligible to enter the transfer portal and search for a new home in college football, it might not be the best decision. As the 21-year-old has already transferred in the NCAA, he won’t be able to play this season. However, as he’s played in less than four games, Iamaleava can redshirt and retain a year of college eligibility.

SurveyShould Iamaleava transfer from UCLA? Should Iamaleava transfer from UCLA? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the one-time transfer rule, athletes can play immediately at new schools. Plus, multi-time transfers who enter will be eligible to play immediately at a new school in the 2025-26 academic year,” per On3. “Because neither team has played more than four games yet, players will also be able to make the push to redshirt the 2025 season if eligible.“