Nico Iamaleava turns heads with sincere comment on firing of DeShaun Foster amid rocky UCLA season

Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins must right the sinking ship in Los Angeles. After an 0-3 start to the 2025 NCAA season, the new signal-caller on campus issued a sincere message on the firing of DeShaun Foster.

Iamaleava’s college football career with the Bruins got off to the worst possible start. Three weeks into the season, UCLA is still winless and has parted ways with its head coach. Moreover, the Tennessee transfer quarterback has played unimpressively.

With the Big Ten schedule kicking off this weekend for the Bruins, the climb is only getting steeper for Iamaleava and company. UCLA must find its footing on shaky ground without former coach Foster on the sideline. Now it’s up to interim coach Tim Skipper to rally the troops.

Skipper will see the field as interim coach for the first time on Saturday, October 27, when the Bruins visit the Northwestern Wildcats at Martin Stadium in Evanston. With that in mind, and the recent firing still fresh in memory, Iamaleava dropped a concise statement.

Nico Iamaleava at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I’ve been good, man,” Iamaleava said during UCLA’s media availability. “I think coach (Tim) Skipper coming in and relaying the message to us about what we have to do for coach Foster has been great. The whole team has really heard the message.”

It can get ugly

The 2025 NCAA season is only getting started, yet it seems UCLA has smashed down on the panic button. Parting ways with the former head coach led to a domino effect in which several recruits de-committed from the school in Westwood.

The rest of the nation is witnessing the program wander aimlessly in college football. That’s sent all the wrong signals. Essentially, the school is placing all its hope on the hands of Iamaleava and the roster. If they can’t stay afloat and at least competitive in the Big Ten, it could only bring more trouble UCLA’s way.

Up next, the schedule will only get tougher, too. As it stands, the Bruins are set to face four ranked opponents in college football (Penn State, Indiana, Ohio State, and USC). That number could increase if schools like Maryland, Nebraska, and Washington crack the AP’s Top 25 Poll. Needless to say, Iamaleava and his teammates are virtually on their own.