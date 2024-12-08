NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends powerful message to Georgia QB Gunner Stockton after win vs Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns against all odds. The Bulldogs crowned themselves in the SEC, despite the injury on their starting quarterback Carson Beck. The Dawgs rallied behind sophomore, backup quarterback Gunner Stockton and prevailed 22-19 in overtime. Amid the celebrations, head coach Kirby Smart issued a very strong comment on Stockton.

The Dawgs found a way. When their backs were against the wall, they kept fighting and took down the Longhorns. Carson Beck suffered a serious arm injury and had to be sidelined. However, in stepped Stockton who led Georgia throughout the second half of the title match.

Although Stockton had to step out for the game-winning, title-clinching play to be checked upon after sustaining a powerful hit to the head, the backup quarterback for Georgia showed up in the biggest stage of their NCAA season. His outing led to Smart’s big statement on his personality.

“This kid’s special. He’s a winner,” Smart said postgame, via On3. “I didn’t say one word to him. Coach Bobo did and all the coaches did and he believed.”

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

Stockton finished the night with 12 completions for 71 yards and an interception. It wasn’t spectacular, whatsoever, but the young quarterback helped the offense stay steady, while the rushing attack, led by Trevor Etienne, carried the load.

Etienne comments on Stockton

Etienne terrorized Texas’ defense when the two schools first met in Austin, and he was a nightmare for the Longhorns once again during the SEC Title game in Atlanta.

Etienne rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 28 yards. The junior running back also scored the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard rush in overtime. Though he was the biggest star of the night, Etienne acknowledged the magnitude of what Stockton accomplished.

“I’m just so proud of him,” Etienne said. “He worked so hard. Day in and day out. Never complains. Comes in and works day to day. It just goes to show how much work he put in. I’m proud of him, man.”

It’s clear the Bulldogs’ offense doesn’t have the rhythym with Stockton as they do with Beck, however, the team can rely on their rushing game to keep them afloat. The length of Beck’s injury timeline is unclear and Stockton may have his number called up in the College Football Playoffs.