NCAAF News: Mike Norvell makes candid admission following Seminoles’ statement win over Alabama

The NCAAF saw its first major shake-up of the season this weekend — and it happened in Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles didn’t just beat the Alabama Crimson Tide; they dominated the game from start to finish. Mike Norvell, the mastermind behind the victory, made it clear: the focus was never on the opponent, but on what his team was capable of achieving.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Norvell and his squad were out for redemption — and it all began yesterday. The stage, however, was anything but favorable, as they were facing one of the most storied programs in college football history.

With the 31–17 victory over Bama sealed, the veteran head coach spoke to the media and pointed out that one of the keys to coming out on top was focusing on his own team — not so much on what was happening on the other side of the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It wasn’t about Alabama tonight, it was about us,” Norvell said postgame. “It was about this team, the players that I get to coach, the work they poured into it. This game … it was a highly anticipated game. It was one that they are talented. They’ve done extremely well throughout the years, and the guys that they get to — that we competed against.”

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles and players react to a fourth down stop.

Advertisement

“But my focus not at one point was ever about them. It was just about this team going to be what I believed it could (be),” he also added. “We’ve been able to see guys that have come into the program that are growing and developing, like Micahi Danzy tonight to be able to have the plays that he had. Ja’Bril Rawls had a couple of really nice plays. That tackle there at the end, that is a defining play for tonight. You talk about dominant contact, that’s what it looks like. From a corner there to stop a guy half a yard short, that was huge.”

Advertisement

see also Ty Simpson receives key advice from Kalen DeBoer following Alabama’s tough loss to Florida State

Keep improving from now on

Florida State’s resounding victory over one of the top contenders for the National Championship undoubtedly excites everyone involved in this story. Still, head coach Mike Norvell knows the work isn’t done — the team must keep pushing to achieve even better results.

Advertisement

“You saw a team that absolutely loved playing this game together and were physically dominant, emotionally together and they responded, because it wasn’t a perfect game,” the HC said. “We talked about that as a team. This is the first step. But it was a big step. Now we’ve gotta go and get better. We have to continue to improve. We’re gonna enjoy tonight.”

What’s next for the Seminoles?

With the goal of building on their winning record in this new College Football season, these are the upcoming matchups that Thomas Castellanos and his teammates will face moving forward:

Advertisement

Advertisement

vs East Texas A&M, September 6

vs Kent State, September 20

@ Virginia, September 26

vs Miami, October 4

vs Pitt, October 11

SurveyCan the Seminoles become this season’s biggest surprise? Can the Seminoles become this season’s biggest surprise? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE