Much buzz has surrounded who will be the first player selected in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While various talents are considered candidates, recent signs have favored one particular star. However, during the NFL Combine, medical tests revealed an injury that could drop the prospect down the draft board.

Penn State star Abdul Carter put on a sensational 2024 NCAA season, finishing the year with 68 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12.0 sacks, becoming the consensus best defensive player in his class.

While the quarterbacks and flashy offensive stars tend to be the talk of the town, Carter’s campaign grabbed the spotlight, and has made him a favorite to become the No. 1 selection in the Draft.

However, the Penn State talent is now facing a critical decision, after medical tests during the Combine discovered an injury that may require surgery. “Tests today revealed that potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot and the Penn State standout will need to decide soon whether to have surgery, sources told ESPN,” stated Adam Schefter on his X account.

Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after sacking Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Health concerns

This discovery regarding Carter’s right foot adds another layer to an issue that could become a major concern for NFL teams. Carter is already dealing with a shoulder injury sustained during the College Football Playoffs, which prevented the EDGE rusher from participating in the NFL Combine workouts.

Carter and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are still discussing the roadmap ahead of the Draft, and whether the star should undergo surgery on his right foot. “There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” Rosenhaus stated.

Domino effect

The Tennessee Titans own the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while there are heavy candidates to draft in that position, Carter’s decision on his injury could play a key role in the Titans’ management of their pick.

Abdul Carter #DL44 of Penn State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

If Tennessee considers Carter will fall in the board because of the surgery or medical issues, and the franchise intends to draft him, the Titans could trade down with another franchise looking to select a quarterback or two-way talent Travis Hunter with the 1.1 pick.