Penn State star Abdul Carter sends strong message to NFL teams with dig at Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

The NFL Combine is underway, and while Penn State star Abdul Carter won’t be participating in the physical workouts, he made his presence felt during media availability, sending a bold message to the league, making something clear about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

The Nittany Lions’ star prospect cannot participate in the NFL Combine workouts, due to the shoulder injury sustained during Penn State’s win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Carter played with an injured arm during the loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal.

Though his injury has sidelined him during the Combine, Carter will be healthy to take part in Penn State‘s Pro Day on March 28, where he’ll be followed closely by every scout in the NFL.

Still, Carter believes scouts shouldn’t be looking to far into the upcoming draft class to find the best player available, issuing a firm statement, taking a shot at other top prospects, Ward and Sanders.

Abdul Carter #DL44 of Penn State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I am the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1,” Abdul Carter stated during the NFL Combine, via ESPN. “All the teams that have won Super Bowls, they have one standout player. I feel like I’m that.”

Penn State EDGE Smith Vilbert enters transfer portal

Ahead of the 2025 NCAA season, one veteran in State College announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, marking the end of an era in Happy Valley. Though speaking of a veteran in college sounds odd, Smith Vilbert could be referred as one, as he joined the program in 2019.

Vilbert still has an year of eligibility left in college football, because of his redshirt season, the COVID year, and due to missing the 2023 campaign with an injury. Vilbert is now setting off for new horizons ahead of the upcoming season.

“A guy that not a lot of people are talking about right now is Smith Vilbert,” James Franklin had stated about Vilbert in 2024. “Smith is a guy that we think has the size and athleticism to play D-end and D-tackle this year and be a swing guy for us and we’re excited about him.”

