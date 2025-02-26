Penn State DE Abdul Carter makes major revelation about his relationship with Cowboys star Micah Parsons

While there are still several days left before the final decision in the NFL Draft, players are slowly starting to prepare, with the Combine being the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent to scouts. Abdul Carter, one of the standout players for the Penn State Nittany Lions, shared details about his unique relationship with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Parsons spent two years of his college career under the guidance of James Franklin at Penn State, so he’s familiar with the program. His close relationship with Carter has a clear point of connection.

During his appearance at the Combine, the talented defensive end, projected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, revealed a special message he shared with his fellow teammate ahead of this important event.

“I talk to him a lot,” Carter said to the press. “Just before this season, I told him I want to be the No. 1 pick. Want to put some work in, he took me under his wing, we trained together, worked together, everything turned out (well) so far.”

Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, he made it clear how he’s feeling about the moment he’s experiencing during the Combine: “No surprise,” Carter said. “Just taking in the moment, really living out my dream right now. Just taking everything one day at a time.”

Carter’s status regarding his injury

While Abdul Carter is expected to be one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, the injury he sustained at the end of last season is still causing him trouble. According to reporter Adam Schefter, the defensive end is not yet fully recovered from the shoulder injury.

“Penn St. DE and potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter will not work out at the combine because he has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered vs. Boise State, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Carter played through the injury vs. Notre Dame in the semifinal playoff game, but only recently was cleared to resume training. “We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” Rosenhaus said. Carter will partake in the physical exams and interviews with teams at the combine.”

“Rosenhaus said he also is sending a letter today to all NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, stating that Carter has just now been cleared to resume training and will be cleared for his March 28 pro day. Cooper examined Carter’s shoulder in Dallas earlier this month.”

