NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders drops bold message about Deion's guidance ahead of NFL Draft

The hype for the 2025 NFL Draft continues to grow, with intense buzz surrounding the first overall pick and which quarterback will be taken off the board first. During an open practice in Texas, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders made a strong statement about his father, Deion Sanders, and the invaluable guidance he’s provided on his journey to the big leagues.

The first overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft could take any route. While most signs point towards Miami (FL) star Cam Ward being picked first by the Tennessee Titans, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could sneak his way into that pick. Even Sanders could end up becoming the first player taken off the board.

That’s the magic of the Draft, much can be discussed and over-analyzed, but at the end of the day, anything can happen. While Sanders has elite talent and could very well be a first overall selection, many believe Deion‘s presence may lead to franchises steering away from the Buffaloes’ product.

Although Primetime’s influence could impact Shedeur’s draft stock, he doesn’t believe it will—and frankly, he doesn’t care. During a media session after an open practice, the former Buffaloes quarterback made a blunt remark about the critics of his father’s influence.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) relaxes during a timeout in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in 2024.

“I didn’t know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you was a problem,” Shedeur ironically stated, via Bleacher Report.

“Dad went through the process himself, and he was the best to do it,” Sanders stated, per CBS Sports. “So getting guidance and his knowledge of everything is almost like a cheat code. I’m just thankful that he was able to be there for me.”

Shedeur’s bold promise to NFL team who drafts him

Shedeur proved he could guide his team to victory during his college football career. Despite a rough start to his stay in Boulder, going 4-8 during the 2023 season, the Buffaloes turned it around during the 2024 campaign, largely thanks to Sanders and Hunter.

Although Colorado fell short of an NCAA playoffs spot, or make the Big 12 Championship, the Buffs showcased a whole different face and proved Sanders could play winning football, and not just highlight-reel plays like his critics said. Ahead of the Draft, Sanders sent a very encouraging message to whichever NFL team takes a shot on him.

Shedeur Sanders attends the quarterfinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2024 in New York City.

“It’ll be very exciting. I know we’re going to put up a lot wins,” Sanders stated. “That’s the biggest thing, it’s not the stats, not anything else. It’s the wins that matter. I just know I’m going to change a franchise and be happy to be the leader of a team.”