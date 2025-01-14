NCAAF News: Son of former NFL, New York Jets star commits to Mike Norvell's Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles need to flip the script following a disastrous 2024 NCAA season. The ‘Noles held an embarrassing 2-10 record, just one year after finishing undefeated the previous campaign. In hopes of righting the ship, head coach Mike Norvell has brought in a top recruit, the son of a former NFL star for the New York Jets, among other teams.

Florida State is gearing up for an ultra-competitive schedule ahead of their journey through the ACC. The Seminoles will kickstart their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30 at home. After a horrific performance this past season, the fans in Tallahassee expect much better results from Norvell who will be coaching through his sixth year at the helm of the program.

The Seminoles face a grueling schedule, going up against some of the top programs in the nation. It will take a big statement from the team to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Among the toughest opponents the Seminoles will face are Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL), Clemson, NC State, and Virginia.

Ahead of such a challenging year, Norvell and the school have invested heavily in recruitment, and have now signed the son of a former NFL star, who was named All-Pro and selected to 4 Pro Bowls.

Antonio Cromartie #31 of the New York Jets fields a kickoff which he returns 47-yards in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during their 2011 AFC wild card playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 8, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Antonio Cromartie Jr, the son of New York Jets former All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie, signed with the school in Tallahassee and will look to make a name for himself in his father’s alma mater. Cromartie Jr, also a defensive back, enters the Seminoles program with high expectations, but he is confident about his traits.

“I mean it’s definitely a special feeling,” Antonio Cromartie Jr said, via On3. “My whole family is excited for this and for me. I’ve always dreamed of playing at FSU and now it’s coming true.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

Antonio Cromartie was selected four times to the NFL’s Pro Bowl, plus one naming as an All-Pro in 2007 after leading the league in interceptions with 10 picks. His proffesional journey began in 2006, when he was selected by the San Diego Chargers.

The former first-round selection spent four seasons with the franchise in South California, before playing for the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie #31 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 35-6.

Cromartie retired after the 2016 season, as he registered 31 interceptions throughout his career, he left behind a strong legacy—one that his son will aspire to follow. Moreover, during his stay with the Seminoles, Cromartie posted great numbers in two campaigns, totalling 5 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, and a fumble recovery.

Mike Norvell’s seat

Norvell signed a multi-year extension in 2023, securing his tenure in Tallahassee through the 2029 season. Thanks to the lucrative contract, his job appears secure for the next few years. However, the ‘Noles must deliver a significantly improved on-field performance, or the head coach’s seat may start to heat up.