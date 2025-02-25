NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion guides Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers ahead of NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the most uncertain prospects in the upcoming draft class. After an NCAA season hindered by injuries, Ewers enters the NFL Combine as a major candidate to rise or drop in the rankings. Ahead of the workouts in Indianapolis, Ewers received counseling from a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Quinn Ewers had a rollercoaster season with the Longhorns in 2024, central to both big wins and tough losses. Arch Manning’s presence on campus and behind Ewers on the depth chart placed Ewers’ every move under scrutiny, with fans calling for the backup whenever things went south.

However, Ewers finished the season on a higher note after a clutch finish during the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Arizona State. Yet, his performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes wasn’t the ideal end to his college football career. Ewers’ most memorable play in that game was a fumble that Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer scooped and scored for the game-sealing touchdown.

Now, as Ewers shifts his focus to the next chapter of his career, the Longhorns‘ prospect has been training under the guidance of a Super Bowl champion head coach, hoping to gain the tools to thrive in the NFL.

Mike McCarthy during his tenure as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday” insider Tom Pelissero stated, via NFL Network. “McCarthy said he’s just been really impressed with Quinn Ewers as a young man and the attentiveness that he has. They’ve been talking football for hours.”

Possible reunion?

Mike McCarthy, who coached the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, was fired by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2024 NFL season, and is now without a job. Despite being among the most sought after coaches in the market, McCarthy has apparently made a firm decision on his future.

“Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has decided to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle and will not coach in the NFL this season,” Ian Rapoport reported. McCarthy turned down offers from the New Orleans Saints, and will wait until next year’s hiring cycle.