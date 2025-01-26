Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses another key player who declares eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft

That loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAAF title game is now behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. From here on out, it’s all about looking forward, which is why Marcus Freeman is already preparing for the next season. The news is that one of his top defensive players, who had limited participation last season due to injury, has declared himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Benjamin Morrison has been one of the standout players on the Irish defense, despite missing much of the last season due to a season-ending hip injury. His numbers before this incident were remarkable, which is why the cornerback decided to take the leap in his career.

The news was confirmed by the player himself, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @BMoe_21, posted an extensive statement thanking all his years in the program and finally confirming his decision to leave Notre Dame.

“This is not just the end of one chapter — it’s the beginning of another. I’ll carry the lessons, memories, and love from Notre Dame every step of the way,” Morrison stated in a heartfelt statement.

Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish laughs prior to the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium on November 09, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana.

Morrison’s stats at Notre Dame

Since his arrival at Notre Dame from Brophy Prep, Morrison gradually became one of the cornerstones of the Irish defense. After several years with the team, the cornerback finished his tenure with nine interceptions, 27 passes defended, and 84 tackles.

In 2022, Morrison finished with six interceptions as a true freshman. The following year, he had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups, when he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which he ultimately did not win.

Although his participation in the last season was interrupted by a serious injury suffered in October, up until that point, he had been a starter in all six games played by his team.

Freeman loses another player who wants to go to the NFL

Morrison’s decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft was not the only one in the Notre Dame program. In recent hours, the news broke that Marcus Freeman will also lose one of his stars due to the same decision.

The player in question is none other than the talented safety Xavier Watts, who made his decision official through a statement on his social media.

“I hope that my time in the Irish uniform has helped continue the tradition of those that came before me. Thank you to the fans for embracing me into the Notre Dame Family and i promise to keep striving to make you all proud. I am excited for what God has planned as i get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft!“