Ohio State WR Carnell Tate makes something clear about his future ahead of the 2025 NCAAF season

The goal for the Ohio State Buckeyes remains unchanged: to repeat last season’s success in the NCAAF, which led them to be crowned in the National Championship. To achieve this, Ryan Day hopes to have as many of his key players as possible, in order to form a competitive roster. Regarding this situation, Carnell Tate has expressed his intentions concerning his future with the program.

Tate gradually became a key player in Day’s offense, often targeted by Will Howard throughout games for his passes, despite being behind Egbuka and Smith. Many began to speculate about what could happen with the WR next season, something he took it upon himself to clarify.

In a recent conversation with WBNS 10TV in Columbus, Tate took it upon himself to clear up any doubts regarding his situation for the upcoming season and reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“The plan was never for me to leave,” the wide receiver firmly stated to the press. “I don’t know where that came from, where that started. I bleed Ohio State.”

Carnell Tate #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates in the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Although Tate was behind Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith when it came to receiving passes from his QB, he managed to put up impressive numbers throughout the season. He finished the season catching 52 passes for 733 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.

Tate’s thoughts on Brian Hartline

Much of the success achieved by the Buckeyes, which led them to be crowned NCAAF champions, could be attributed to the experience provided by Chip Kelly in his role as offensive coordinator. Unfortunately for Ohio State, Kelly left for the Las Vegas Raiders, so his position had to be strategically filled.

A familiar face, Brian Hartline, who served as wide receivers coach last season, was promoted to offensive coordinator and will be alongside Ryan Day in a much more prominent role for the upcoming season.

Carnell Tate knows Hartline very well, which is why he believes their collaboration moving forward could be very rewarding for the program.

“I’m excited for my guy,” he said to the press. “I see the work day-in and day-out, everything he’s put into the program. So I’m excited for him to finally take the keys.”