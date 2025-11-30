Ole Miss may already have potential replacement for Lane Kiffin if HC leaves for LSU

One of the biggest stories in college football over the past few hours centers on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. The coach is set to decide his future, and his potential departure could open the door for several candidates to succeed him.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, rumors are strong regarding Kiffin’s move to the LSU Tigers, who parted ways with Brian Kelly weeks ago. With the head coaching position potentially opening up at Ole Miss, two candidates are emerging as frontrunners.

According to a recent report on X by Neil McCready, Pete Golding or Joe Judge could take over the team’s reins, at least on an interim basis, as they look ahead to the CFP.

Additionally, reporter John Talty, also via his official X account, reported that there’s a strong chance most of Kiffin’s coaching staff would follow him to the Tigers if his departure is confirmed — except for DC Pete Golding, who is expected to remain at Ole Miss.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding of the Mississippi Rebels.

Is Lane Kiffin the next head coach at LSU?

The high-stakes saga surrounding the LSU Tigers’ head coaching vacancy may soon reach its climax, with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin widely considered the primary target.

Reports suggest that LSU is prepared to offer Kiffin a massive, long-term contract that could make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. While he would undoubtedly bring an explosive offensive philosophy and instant credibility to Baton Rouge, his future currently remains unconfirmed as both the Tigers and the Rebels await an official resolution.

Kiffin has a major choice to make: commit to building on his success at Ole Miss, or accept the immense resources and championship expectations that could come with leading the LSU program.

