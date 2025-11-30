Ole Miss, Pete Golding break silence after Lane Kiffin’s exit to coach LSU

The drama surrounding Lane Kiffin‘s rumored departure is over, as Ole Miss confirmed his exit for LSU and immediately ushered in the Pete Golding era. The school released its first official statement detailing the transition.

Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, confirmed that he had met with Kiffin: “Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school. For our program to begin preparing for its future, both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately.”

Carter’s words, released as part of a press note on the official sports website (olemisssports.com), effectively close the door on the drama surrounding the former coach, who now takes his new job with LSU after several days of speculation.

Carter and Ole Miss excited for Golding

Carter expressed excitement about Golding taking the head coach position, stressing the pursuit of a national title, and revealed a clear understanding already exists between Golding and the players and coaches.

“With this development, we could not be more excited to announce Pete Golding as the next head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. His tenure will begin immediately as he leads our program in the pursuit of a national title. Today’s team meeting was a clear indicator of his ability to galvanize our squad. All of our players and coaches are ecstatic and ready to lock arms for a playoff run.”

Golding’s first words: ‘Oxford is Home’

Pete Golding didn’t just accept the Ole Miss job; he delivered a mission statement. In his first words as head coach, he framed Oxford as “home,” raised the bar to championship level, and made it clear he intends to build a program defined by toughness, elite recruiting, and community pride. His message emphasizes high expectations and his embrace of the challenge.

“I would like to thank Keith Carter, Chancellor Boyce and the entire Ole Miss leadership team for placing their trust in me. Oxford is home, and it’s an incredible honor to lead one of the nation’s premier programs, and I can’t wait to get to work immediately and prepare this team to win a national championship.

“Ole Miss Football is special. Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

“Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford. Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity.

“To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”