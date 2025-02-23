Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders receives big advice from Broncos star ahead of NFL draft

After an outstanding season as the leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders has made the decision to take the big leap in his career and declare himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. One of the key talents currently with the Denver Broncos knows exactly what this unique process is like for the young quarterback, and offered him some valuable advice.

Selected with the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Broncos, Patrick Surtain II has steadily established himself as one of the best at his position, to the point of being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The former Alabama player gradually gained confidence over the years, becoming one of the best cornerbacks of this generation. The draft process is no easy feat, and with that in mind, he wanted to warn Sanders about what lies ahead and how to navigate it effectively. Surtain, with his experience, emphasized the importance of staying focused, handling the pressure, and trusting the process as Sanders prepares for the next step in his career.

“Just cancel out all the noise,” Surtain said via TMZ Sports. “You know who you is. You know who you are as a person. All that matters is what you do on the field.”

Patrick Surtain II poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“He’s definitely got the tools, for sure, to do something,” Surtain II also added regarding Shedeur’s talent.

Cris Carter also shares insight on Shedeur Sanders

Cris Carter also weighed in on Buffaloes QB, offering his perspective on the young quarterback’s journey. The Hall of Famer, known for his expertise on wide receivers and the NFL draft, praised Sanders for his impressive skill set and leadership on and off the field.

The former Dolphins and Vikings player shared a story on Kay Adams’ show, Up & Adams, in which Shedeur Sanders’ chauffeur was impressed by the quarterback’s attitude: “His timing, coming down every time he called him, he was five minutes early,” Carter said, citing an example from the driver. “The way he was preparing his wardrobe inside the car. The things he talked about with his brother, the seriousness with which he conducted himself. All of these things that he was like bragging about Shedeur.”

“I drove him for two days and the kid is going to be a great quarterback,” he concluded. “Even if he couldn’t play, he’s going to be a great human being.”

When is the next NFL Draft?

The next NFL Draft will take place inside and around Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and is scheduled for April 24, 25, and 26. There, the future of several players, including Shedeur Sanders, will be decided.