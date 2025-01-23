Disappointment hung heavy in the air after the Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the NFL playoffs. With star receiver Justin Jefferson unable to make a significant impact and quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to replicate his regular-season form, the Vikings now turn their attention to the 2025 season.

Following a somber press conference last week, the Vikings front office is now evaluating its options to rebound from this difficult loss. A key area of focus: free agency, where two of Jefferson’s key teammates are facing uncertain futures.

Running backs Aaron Jones and Cam Akers are awaiting their fate with the Vikings, having spent just one season with the team. Jones arrived from the Green Bay Packers in 2024, while Akers returned to the team after a brief departure in 2023.

Both players are eager to remain with the Vikings, expressing confidence in the team’s long-term vision. They believe the team’s upcoming decisions will be crucial in determining how far Minnesota can progress in the playoffs in 2025.

Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jefferson’s teammates weigh in after playoff exit

The Vikings must carefully analyze Jones and Akers’ performances, considering factors like age and potential contributions next season. Despite the playoff disappointment, both running backs expressed their desire to remain in Minnesota.

Jones, who turns 31 in 2025, emphasized his strong desire to finish his career with the Vikings. “I’ve said before, this is where I want to finish my career,” Jones stated to the media after the game. “Hopefully it plays out that way. This is a great organization. I’d love to be a Viking for a second year, and for life.”

Akers, who served as Jones’s primary backup, praised his veteran teammate. “I let him know from the jump, ‘Anytime you need me to come in and relieve you, I got you. I’m just here to relieve you,'” Akers said to the media. “I learned from him all season. I was able to talk to him, pick his brain.”

Jones and Akers by the numbers

The two running backs displayed contrasting stat lines this season. Jones played in all 18 games, rushing for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in the NFL regular season. He also contributed 51 receptions and 49 first downs.

Akers appeared in 12 regular-season games, rushing for 297 yards and one touchdown. He added 10 receptions and 16 first downs. The Vikings now face a crucial decision: retain both running backs, potentially restructure contracts, or explore other options at the position.