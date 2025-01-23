Travis Hunter may've already received subtle advice on which NFL team plans to draft

Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. After showing high-flying play in college football for the Colorado Buffaloes, he has a serious chance to be a first-round pick. Signals from teams around the league are starting to create speculation.

Buffaloes star Hunter is a generational talent. His skill level, versatility and performance distinguish him as an outstanding asset for years to come. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has excelled at key positions such as wide receiver and cornerback, proving he is a special player.

Several NFL franchises are interested in drafting Hunter, so the one that picks him will have plans to add him to the roster and integrate him into a plan to do well next season. One team that owns one of the top picks has sent him a subtle advice.

Which NFL team plans to draft Travis Hunter?

The NFL team that has given a signal about selecting Hunter in the draft is the Tennessee Titans. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker hinted at the possibility that his team could select the cornerback and wide receiver from the Buffaloes. “We’re not going to pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” he said at a press conference.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Titans own the first pick in the 2025 Draft and Brinker’s statement suggests they are open to selecting a player with a significant long-term impact. Hunter, being the most versatile and outstanding prospect in the upcoming draft, fits that description perfectly.

Another possible NFL team destination for Hunter

If the Titans select another prospect, such as quarterback Cam Ward of Washington State or Shedeur Sanders of the Buffaloes, Hunter’s future would be with another franchise. The second team with the best chance to select him is the Cleveland Browns, who have the second pick.

Aside from rumors and statements like Brinker’s, there is no firm confirmation on which team Hunter will play for until the draft, where the future NFL star will know which jersey he will wear next season.