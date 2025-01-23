Russell Wilson is about to face one of the most important moments of his NFL career. After a season that ended in disappointment with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his future is completely uncertain.

Wilson has many options on the table as he will become a free agent in the coming weeks. However, due to his performance over the past two years, many experts are not convinced that another team will be interested in signing him.

If that scenario were to happen, the former Super Bowl champion could face retirement from football. During a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback confirmed what his plans are.

Will Russell Wilson get a contract extension from Steelers?

Russell Wilson revealed that he has already begun contract talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers and confirmed that, as he had previously mentioned after the loss to the Ravens, his priority is to continue playing for Mike Tomlin.

“Yes. We’ve been starting to talk a little bit obviously. We had our meetings and everything else just getting into it. So, I think it’s an exciting time obviously to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and the opportunity of what we can do. I’m really excited about the opportunity of being in Pittsburgh hopefully longer. I’ve got so much more in me. My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers a long time and hopefully finish my career there.”

