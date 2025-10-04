Sherrone Moore breaks silence on return to Michigan after NCAA suspension

The Michigan Wolverines have head coach Sherrone Moore back on the sideline after serving both self-imposed and NCAA-imposed suspensions to begin the 2025 college football season.

The Wolverines are determined to run the Big Ten once again after a deflating 2024 college football season filled with scandal. Now, under the guidance of a true freshman star on Bryce Underwood, Michigan believes the sky is the limit.

Moore agrees, and as he is allowed back on ground-level at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, he dropped a sincere statement on his thoughts after being away from the sidelines for the past few weeks.

“It means everything, it’s like Christmas morning,” Moore admitted before kickoff in dialogue with FOX’s Jenny Taft. “I just open up the best present in the world. So let’s go, let it rip.”

Sherrone Moore at Media Day on Saturday December 30, 2023.

Why was Moore suspended?

The NCAA looked into sign-stealing allegations against Moore’s Wolverines. During the league’s investigation, the head coach in Ann Arbor admitted to deleting text messages with former staff member Connor Stalions. This was seen as a failure to comply with the investigators, thus, a severe sanction was handed to Moore.

The result was an imposed one-game suspension for the 2025 college football season and a two-game suspension imposed by Michigan itself. Moreover, the NCAA issued a two-year show-cause order and a separate one-game ban for the 2026 season opener against Western Michigan. It wasn’t only about missing the game on Saturday, the suspension also prevented Moore from attending practices leading to the matchup.