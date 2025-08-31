Thomas Castellanos delivers strong statement following Seminoles’ victory over Alabama

One of the biggest storylines of the College Football weekend came from the Florida State Seminoles, who kicked off their season by taking down none other than the Alabama Crimson Tide at home. Thomas Castellanos, the former Boston College quarterback, was one of the standout performers in the game.

Considered one of the most promising QB’s this season, Castellanos was a key factor in helping Mike Norvell’s squad secure a historic win in Tallahassee. The dual-threat QB completed 9 of his 14 pass attempts for 152 yards, without throwing a single interception.

After sealing a 31–17 victory over one of this season’s top contenders, the team’s on-field leader spoke to the media — and couldn’t hide his emotion following such a massive win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s a reason why I came here. That’s one of the reasons why I came here, for moments like these and days like these,” Castellanos said. “We got a long season ahead — just take it one week at a time and just keep climbing.”

Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles.

Advertisement

In addition to his efficient performance through the air, Castellanos finished the game with 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He never fumbled, showcasing both poise and control in a high-pressure environment.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Mike Norvell makes candid admission following Seminoles’ statement win over Alabama

Silencing the critics

Last season was undoubtedly one to forget for the Seminoles, as they finished with a 2–10 record. As a result, expectations were low heading into this year — but this team showed a burning intensity that silenced the critics ahead of a new College Football campaign.

Advertisement

“It feels great,” Tommy Castellanos said. “I relied on my teammates today, relied on my coaches. They put us in a position to go out there and execute and win. We came together today.

“We heard everything everybody said, we’d seen everything everybody said and we just added that fuel to the fire and we went out there and just played ball together. We went out there together and we executed. That’s it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norvell shows his excitement for Castellanos

Castellanos’ arrival at Florida State was warmly welcomed by his teammates within the program, and head coach Mike Norvell himself expressed great enthusiasm about what the former UCF quarterback can bring to this team moving forward.

“He really is a guy that, when he steps on the field, 10 guys on offense are better, and the guys he’s competing against defensively, they support him and embrace all things that he brings,” Norvell said. “He’s got great energy. But it’s not just what he says. That’s where people can get caught up because he’s somebody who’s not afraid to talk and put thoughts out there.”

Advertisement

SurveyAre the Seminoles the biggest surprise of this week in College Football? Are the Seminoles the biggest surprise of this week in College Football? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE