Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia issues blunt warning to Kalen DeBoer, Alabama: ‘It won’t be close’

A heated matchup is brewing on the horizon of the SEC in the 2025 NCAA season. Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores will look to deliver yet another statement win over Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide.

With last year’s showdown in everybody’s recent memory, Vanderbilt and Alabama will collide in what’s set to be a marquee-game in the 2025 college football campaign. Ahead of the Commodores’ visit to Tuscaloosa, Pavia dropped a bold message for DeBoer and company.

“The crowd, I think, is going to be a big factor in the game,” Diego Pavia said about the game, via On3. “But we just gotta play within the white lines. If we do that, if we play our game, it won’t be close.”

How the tables turn

Last season, Alabama traveled to Nashville with sky-high confidence, boasting a 4-0 record in the NCAA. The ‘Script A’ was in for a rude awakening as the Commodores ruined their undefeated dreams. Vanderbilt held on at home for a 40-35 victory in an intense shootout. It was the first time the Tennessee school had defeated Alabama since 1984 (excluding vacated or forfeited games).

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That 1984 triumph also marks the last time the Commodores walked out victorious on the road against the Tide. Moreover, it remains Vanderbilt’s lone win in Tuscaloosa in the program’s history.

Chasing history

Now, Pavia and company will vie to write another historic chapter in the school’s book. This time around, Vanderbilt is walking into Bryant-Denny Stadium with a perfect 5-0 record, and it’s up to DeBoer and the Crimson Tide to knock the Commodores off their perch.