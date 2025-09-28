Ty Simpson receives a significant injury update on a key Alabama teammate after big win vs Georgia

Alabama’s trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs was undeniably seen as a major hurdle. However, Kalen DeBoer’s team made a statement by securing a crucial victory, with Ty Simpson emerging as the clear leader on the field.

Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, not everything was positive this weekend, as news broke of a significant loss for the team. Qua Russaw, the starting linebacker and a key defensive weapon, will have to undergo surgery on one of his feet, and his return to the field remains uncertain.

The news was reported by College Football insider Matt Zenitz, who, through his official X account (formerly Twitter), confirmed this major loss for DeBoer heading into the upcoming stretch of the season.

“One negative for Alabama coming out of its win over Georgia: Starting linebacker Qua Russaw is undergoing surgery today due to a foot injury he suffered last night and is set to miss some time, sources tell @CBSSports,” the insider reported via @mzenitz.

Qua Russaw #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Key loss in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide‘s monumental victory over Georgia has been tempered by the significant loss of starting linebacker Qua Russaw, who is reportedly set to miss several games after undergoing surgery for a foot injury suffered during the game.

This is a massive blow to the Tide’s defense, which already came into the contest thin at the outside linebacker position. Russaw is not only an explosive edge rusher, but his ability to effectively set the edge against the run will be sorely missed as the team moves into a critical stretch of the season.

His absence immediately tests the depth of the unit and places immense pressure on younger players to fill the void of a versatile defender described as a “controlled aggressive” player.

What’s next for the Crimson Tide?

Following their big win in Georgia, these are the upcoming games that Kalen DeBoer and his team will face as they look to keep their strong momentum going this College Football season:

