What happens if Oregon loses or wins against Washington today, November 29?

The Big Ten is coming down to the wire. Hence, all games matter and that’s why the Oregon Ducks matchup against the Washington Huskies is key. What’s going to happen if they win or lose the game?

Oregon has a 10-1 record and but that loss was a Big Ten loss, hence its conference record lies at 7-1. That puts the team in the obligation to win this game if the Ducks want to go to the Big Ten championship game. But not only that, they also need an Ohio State loss.

Oregon is now sixth on the CFB Playoff ranking, hence its spot on the playoff is not in danger, but the seeding is. Also, a win could possibly mean overtaking Texas Tech if they slip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oregon is a very good team

The only loss of the Ducks’ season was against Indiana, but erasing that, they’ve been perfect. Dante Moore has risen as a quarterback worthy of consideration to be a top draft pick. He has a 72.9 completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Also, running back Noah Whittington has developed into quite a weapon, leading the Big Ten in yards per attempt.

Running back Noah Whittington #6 of the Oregon Ducks

Advertisement

The defense is also good. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the conference in assists on tackles with 59. In fact, the Ducks are the eighth-best ranked defense in the nation.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Miami Hurricanes lose or win vs Pittsburgh today, November 29?

The Ducks are one of the best-coached teams in the nation

Dan Lanning is one of the best coaches in College Football, that is the truth. He has a career 86.5 winning percentage at major schools. He has improved every season as a coach.

Advertisement

Lanning excels at situational football, instilling a culture and flat out reading the game properly. His reputation is backed by his consistency, his great recruitment and how he develops his players.