NCAA Football

Where to watch Texas vs Oklahoma live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Texas take on Oklahoma in a Week 6 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldArch Manning of the Texas Longhorns

By Leonardo Herrera

Texas and Oklahoma will face against each other in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans nationwide should keep an eye out for key details such as the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Texas vs Oklahoma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The clash between top-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-0) and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) promises to be one of the best games of the weekend. Texas come into the rivalry as a heavy favorite, with oddsmakers giving them a 14-point advantage, and the game’s total set at 48.5 points.

The Longhorns are riding high after a dominant 35-13 win over Mississippi State, while the Sooners head into this matchup following a close 27-21 victory over Auburn. This iconic rivalry promises plenty of drama as both teams look to make a statement in the Big 12 race.

When will the Texas vs Oklahoma match be played?

Texas face Oklahoma this Saturday, October 12th, in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Texas vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns&#039; Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian

see also

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Texas and Oklahoma live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

