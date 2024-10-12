Where to watch Texas vs Oklahoma live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Texas take on Oklahoma in a Week 6 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

The clash between top-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-0) and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) promises to be one of the best games of the weekend. Texas come into the rivalry as a heavy favorite, with oddsmakers giving them a 14-point advantage, and the game’s total set at 48.5 points.

The Longhorns are riding high after a dominant 35-13 win over Mississippi State, while the Sooners head into this matchup following a close 27-21 victory over Auburn. This iconic rivalry promises plenty of drama as both teams look to make a statement in the Big 12 race.

When will the Texas vs Oklahoma match be played?

Texas face Oklahoma this Saturday, October 12th, in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Texas vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Texas and Oklahoma live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.