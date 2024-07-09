With Argentina taking on Canada in the 2024 Copa America semifinals in New Jersey tonight, many wonder whether Lionel Messi will play from the get go at MetLife Stadium.

The 2024 Copa America semifinals will bring us a thriller when Argentina and Canada clash at MetLife Stadium tonight. But just like every time the world champions take the field, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami superstar might be playing one of, if not his last international tournament, and fans want to enjoy every minute of it. Fortunately, Messi is expected to start for Argentina against Canada today.

The 37-year-old may have been troubled with a muscle injury during this Copa America, missing the group stage finale against Peru after finishing the win over Chile on Matchday 2 with pain.

And even though he didn’t look at his best physically, Leo played the full quarterfinal match against Ecuador. Messi surprisingly missed a penalty while trying a panenka in the shootout, but it’s part of the past now as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez once again rescued Argentina.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on against Chile during a group stage match at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of the Copa America semis, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni let everyone know Messi will be in the starting lineup against Canada: “Messi is fine, he ended last game without any discomfort. He will start tomorrow. It’s a possibility that Messi and Di María play together.”

Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Canada in 2024 Copa America semis

With Messi captaining Argentina, another key player who returns to the starting eleven is Angel Di Maria, who was on the bench against Ecuador. According to Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Scaloni has yet to decide whether to start Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina at right back; with Enzo Fernandez or Leandro Paredes to play in the middle of the park alongside Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister.

Argentina’s predicted starting 11 vs Canada: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez or Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria.