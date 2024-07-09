The Manchester City striker scored the first goal in the match between Argentina and Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinal.

Argentina and Canada play each other in the first Copa America 2024 semifinal in search of a ticket to the coveted final. Julian Alvarez scored the first goal of the match to give Argentina the lead.

The Manchester City striker received a great assist from midfield from Rodrigo de Paul that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and the former River Plate player scored with a great shot.

With this result, Argentina would qualify for the final of the Copa America in search of defending the title they won in 2021 when they defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium.

When will the Copa America 2024 final be played?

If Argentina continue with this result and win the match, they will qualify for the final of the Copa America 2024 to be played on Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

On Wednesday, July 10, the second semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Uruguayans will be looking to reach the final to win their 16th title while Colombia will be seeking to win the second in their history.