Canada face Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third-place game, and fans across the United States won't want to miss a moment of the action. Catch the game live on TV and online streaming platforms; here's how you can tune in.

Canada and Uruguay are set for a thrilling clash in the 2024 Copa America third-place game, promising an electrifying showdown for soccer fans. Tune in to ViX Premium to catch every moment of this crucial battle live for just $4.99—don’t miss out!

[Watch Canada vs Uruguay live in the USA on ViX]

In what is often dubbed the “Consolation Prize” game, the Copa America third-place match features the semi-final losers facing off. Canada, reeling from a lackluster performance against defending champions, Lionel Messi‘s Argentina, sees this match as a historic opportunity. A win would secure them a third-place finish in a prestigious tournament, a milestone they are eager to seize.

On the other side, Uruguay enters the contest following a hard-fought loss to Colombia. For the multi-time Conmebol champions, third place may not hold the same weight, but the Uruguayans are determined to finish strong. Despite differing motivations, both teams are set to battle for a place on the podium.

When will the Canada vs Uruguay match be played?

Canada are set to face Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third place game clash on Saturday, July 13th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Uruguay in the USA

Canada and Uruguay are set to battle for third place in the 2024 Copa America, and fans can catch all the action on ViX Premium for just $4.99. The streaming service provides extensive coverage, ensuring that viewers don’t miss a moment of the drama as the competition reaches its climax.

This summer, the 2024 Copa America has captivated fans across the United States, featuring top teams and star players from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium‘s exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, complete with Spanish commentary, makes it the go-to destination for fans eager to witness the high-stakes showdown between Canada and Uruguay.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.