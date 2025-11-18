Mexico vs Paraguay LIVE: Confirmed lineups, kickoff time and how to watch the 2025 international friendly

Mexico and Paraguay will meet for the final friendly on November’s international break—and 2025. With both teams preparing for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, this showdown could paint a clear picture of where they stand ahead of the biggest tournament in soccer.
Mexico come into the game with a somewhat sour taste in their mouths. ‘El Tri’ arrive fresh off a dull 0-0 draw against Uruguay, which did little to please fans in the Land of the Sun. Against Paraguay, Mexico hope to record their first win since hoisting the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July. Since then, they have been held winless in their last five outings (four draws and one loss).
As for Paraguay, Gustavo Alfaro’s side is still in high spirits after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. However, ‘La Albirroja’ have struggled as of late, failing to register a win in each of their last three outings. During this international window, Paraguay lost to the United States by a score of 2-1. Now, they will hope to right their wrongs on their North American tour.
Mexico are in the house
As announced through their official social media, Mexico have touched down at Alamodome ahead of the matchup with Paraguay.
Paraguay confirmed lineup!
As for Paraguay, this is how 'La Albirroja' will look against Mexico: Orlando Gill (GK), Alan Benitez, Gustavo Velazquez, Alexis Duarte, Agustin Sandez, Diego Gomez, Matias Galarza Fonda, Braian Ojeda, Miguel Almiron, Antonio Sanabria, and Ramon Sosa.
Ahead of their meeting in San Antonio, Mexico and Paraguay have faced off against each other 21 times.
So far, El Tri hold the upper hand, having won 11 times. Meanwhile, Paraguay have prevailed on five occasions, with both teams ending at a stalemate in the remaining five outings. However, Paraguay walked out victorious the last time they met, when La Albirroja won 1-0 in an international friendly in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022.
Tonight’s venue
Mexico and Paraguay will face off in the last international friendly of 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The domed indoor venue was inaugurated in 1993, costing $186 million and seating 64,000 fans at its maximum capacity. Among the many top sporting events held there, the Alamodome hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in 2017.
Tonight’s referees
In charge of serving justice on the pitch will be American referee Jon Freemon. Freemon will be joined by assistant referees Nick Uranga and Ryan Graves. Moreover, Rosendo Mendoza will serve as the fourth official. In the VAR booth, Edvin Jurisevic and Jose Rivero will be monitoring the action.
Kickoff time and how to watch
Mexico and Paraguay will take to the field for kickoff at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).
Mexico and Paraguay clash in international friendly
Welcome to our liveblog of the international friendly between Mexico and Paraguay!
Mexico are hoping to right the ship and end the year on a bright note after a concerning slump under Javier Aguirre. In what’s expected to be a mostly Mexican crowd in Texas, 'El Tri' know they must deliver in front of its fans.
Paraguay, on the other hand, will look to play spoiler. With not much to lose but a lot to win, 'La Albirroja' could turn out to be the perfect public enemy on the Texan night.
Stay with us to catch live updates, key analysis, and minute-by-minute coverage on the final international friendly of the year for both national teams!
