Mexico vs Paraguay LIVE: Confirmed lineups, kickoff time and how to watch the 2025 international friendly

Mexico and Paraguay will meet for the final friendly on November’s international break—and 2025. With both teams preparing for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, this showdown could paint a clear picture of where they stand ahead of the biggest tournament in soccer.

Mexico come into the game with a somewhat sour taste in their mouths. ‘El Tri’ arrive fresh off a dull 0-0 draw against Uruguay, which did little to please fans in the Land of the Sun. Against Paraguay, Mexico hope to record their first win since hoisting the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July. Since then, they have been held winless in their last five outings (four draws and one loss).

As for Paraguay, Gustavo Alfaro’s side is still in high spirits after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. However, ‘La Albirroja’ have struggled as of late, failing to register a win in each of their last three outings. During this international window, Paraguay lost to the United States by a score of 2-1. Now, they will hope to right their wrongs on their North American tour.