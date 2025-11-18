Mexico vs Paraguay: Lineups for 2025 international friendly

Mexico and Paraguay are closing out their 2025 calendar with a friendly match in Texas, continuing their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. This contest represents a significant test for both teams, who have been enduring difficult spells, with a victory potentially providing a much-needed confidence boost to end the year.

The team managed by Javier Aguirre is not in good form following recent results and poor performances. After securing the 2025 Gold Cup against the United States, Mexico have failed to win a single match, recording four draws and a harsh 4-0 defeat against Colombia.

The squad managed by Gustavo Alfaro is facing a very similar reality to its rival. After Paraguay secured their ticket for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Peru, they have not managed a victory since, registering one draw and two losses.

Mexico’s confirmed lineup

Ahead of the match, Aguirre indicated in his press conference that Mexico would make several changes compared to the starting XI used in the draw against Uruguay, and he did.

Mexico drew against Uruguay in their last friendly game. (Getty Images)

Mexico’s confirmed starting XI: Luis A. Malagon; Israel Reyes, Edson Alvarez, Jesus Orozco, and Mateo Chavez; Erick Lira, Gilberto Mora and Marcel Ruiz; Jorge Ruvalcaba, Orbelin Pineda, and Raul Jimenez.

Paraguay’s confirmed lineup

On the side of Paraguay, Alfaro also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that they would make modifications compared to the squad that fell to the United States in their previous match.

Paraguay’s confirmed starting XI: Orlando Gill; Alan Benitez, Gustavo Velazquez, Alexis Duarte, and Agustin Sandez; Braian Ojeda, Matias Galarza, Ramon Sosa, and Miguel Almiron; Diego Gomez, and Antonio Sanabria.