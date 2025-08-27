Cadillac F1 announces 2026 driver lineup: How many drivers will take the grid next season in Formula 1?

The Cadillac F1 Team has officially announced the signing of Sergio “Checo” Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers for their inaugural season next year. Cadillac is one of the new entrants joining the Formula 1 grid in 2026, a move expected to draw a larger fanbase as the sport continues to expand its global appeal.

Formula 1 enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the transformative changes within the sport, particularly the new regulations and advancements in car technology aimed at leveling the playing field. The introduction of Cadillac, along with the return of its seasoned drivers Perez and Bottas, promises to inject fresh excitement and competitiveness into the championship, raising expectations for thrilling on-track battles.

In addition to Cadillac’s arrival, the upcoming season will feature significant updates, including Ford’s entry as an engine supplier as well as Audi’s acquisition of the Sauber team, rebranded as Audi Sport. These developments underline the sport’s dynamic evolution and commitment to innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans are also anticipating the debut of the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, a new street circuit set to join Formula 1’s distinguished roster of urban tracks, alongside iconic venues like those in Azerbaijan and Monaco.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

How many drivers will hit the Grid in 2026?

With the integration of Cadillac, the 2026 Formula 1 season is set to commence with 22 drivers on the starting grid. This increased lineup builds on the current roster of 20 competitors and is expected to heighten the drama and excitement of the championship.

Advertisement

see also Cadillac announce Sergio Perez and Valteri Bottas: How many new F1 teams will there be in 2026?

The return of high-profile drivers such as Checo Perez and Valtteri Bottas further contributes to the promising atmosphere for the upcoming season. As it stands, the following drivers are confirmed for the next season:

Advertisement

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Haas Racing Team: Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon

Williams Racing: Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Alpine: Pierre Gasly

Audi: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoletto

Cadillac: Checo Perez and Valtteri Bottas

There remains speculation regarding the lineup for Mercedes and Racing Bulls, as the teams have yet to finalize their drivers for 2026, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further announcements.

Advertisement

Advertisement