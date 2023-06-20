The Tigers reached the 2023 CWS second round after winning against Tennessee a first round game that ended 6-3. They will play the Volunteers again since that’s how the tournament format works.

During the Baton Rouge Super Regional the Tigers showed offensive power like no other team at least during the Regional game against Tulane, they won that game 7-2 and then during the Regional game and the final they won against Oregon State 6-5 and 13-7 to ultimately win the Super Regional against Kentucky 14-0, 8-3.

LSU entered the 2023 College World Series as one of the favorites, they have multiple title series but they haven’t won a CWS in more than 10 years, the last time being in 2009.

What time does the LSU vs Tennessee game start?

The game starts at 7:00 PM (ET) or 6:00 PM (CT) local time at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha, this will be game ten in Bracket 2. If LSU win this game against Tennessee they will play in the semifinals against Wake Forest.

The free stream for the LSU vs Tennessee game will be Fubo (7-day free trial), all 2023 CWS games will be available on Fubo and ESPN nationwide.

Tennessee eliminated Stanford 6-4 in what was a tight game where pitching strategy was key to get to the second round. They likely have a similar strategy against LSU.