Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team can avoid the sweep in front of the fans. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Astros lost the first two games of the series which puts them in the worst possible situation where the visitors can sweep them with one more win.

The Phillies began their current on the road tour with two wins, after this series they play the Los Angeles Dodgers for another three game series.

When will Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies be played?

The visitors have shown no mercy while playing.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

How to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV